'I Belong' summit to discuss suicide prevention, how people can help

CENTREVILLE — Centreville High School will be host to the first ‘I Belong’ suicide prevention awareness summit, happening Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

The first-ever summit, put on in partnership with the St. Joseph County United Way and the Community Suicide Prevention Network, will feature many different breakout sessions related to suicide prevention, as well as information on different programs and services that are available.

Kelly Hostetler, executive director for the St. Joseph County United Way, said over 300 people have signed up so far to attend the free event. She said the summit will be a gathering of people in the community who want to learn more about suicide prevention and how they can help.

“Whether it’s somebody who is having a rough time in their life, or maybe it’s somebody who has lost someone to suicide, or maybe it’s someone like me who want to know more about how they can help prevent suicide or what they can do,” Hostetler said. “It’s a gathering of all of us in the community, from young to old who want to learn more about suicide prevention.”

The event will begin with keynote speaker Nathan Harmon. Harmon is a nationallyknown speaker who discusses topics such as mental health and suicide at conferences and schools across the country, and according to Your Life Speaks, the organization he founded, he is working on a documentary this year about the worldwide issue of suicide.

“He has a tremendous story. He himself has been on that downslope, and very, very down on that slope, and he has turned his life around,” Hostetler said. “We are super proud to bring him in this year.”

Following the keynote, there are three breakout sessions, with lunch served between the second and third sessions. The sessions cover a wide variety of topics, including socialemotional learning, conscious discipline, how social media can impact mental health, presentations from Community Mental Health employees, discussions with Harmon, and different programs related to suicide prevention and mental health, such as Gatekeepers, TRAILS, and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s “be nice” program.

Thanks to the St. Joseph County United Way, the Sturgis Area Community Foundation, and other donations, Hostetler said one of two of those programs, “be nice” and Gatekeepers, will be in every school district in the county starting this semester.

One of the sessions Hostetler said is getting a lot of attention early from those who have signed up is called “Mind Monsters,” which deals with how to battle negative voices in your head.

“We all battle that ‘mind monster’ who is trying to change the way we think and the way we live,” Hostetler said. “It’s that voice inside of you that sometimes negative or intentionally reframes our thoughts, and that session will teach you how to battle those mind monsters.”

Hostetler said the event was started because of what she called an “epidemic” of teen suicides that occurred in St. Joseph County in 2018.

“There were many of us that got together and said, ‘Enough is enough, what could we do to prevent this or to learn more about this? Why are these kids doing this?’” Hostetler said. “I am counting on one of these kids to run the United Way someday, and I need them, and we need them to know they’re valued in our community. Suicide has always been one of those ‘hush’ topics, we don’t talk about it, but it’s important we talk about it now, and it’s important we get our message out to the community and say, ‘Let’s talk. If you need a friend, call me.’”

The free event, Hostetler said, is open to people “from middle school up to grandmas and grandpas,” and registration for the event is still going on. People can register either through the Eventbrite link on the St. Joseph County United Way’s Facebook event page for the event, or in person at the door. There will be a giveaway of three televisions near the end of the event, which Hostetler said were contributed by the Sturgis Walmart.

Overall, Hostetler thanked Centreville High School for hosting the event, and said she hopes people take away a lot of things from the summit.

“If nothing else, just to open their eyes and to be more aware and to learn about the signs to watch for, the questions we could ask, the ways we can help,” Hostetler said. “I’m just hoping to raise awareness, if nothing else, just to help someone be more aware of what to look for.”

