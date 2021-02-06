Huss Project gears up for second farmer's market

THREE RIVERS — Last summer, with the absence of the Three Rivers Farmer’s Market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huss Project took matters into their own hands and started their own farmer’s market, with many of the same vendors as the Three Rivers market.

The market was a success, and this year, with the absence of the Three Rivers Farmer’s Market for the second straight year, the Huss Project Farmer’s Market is back for its second year of operation in Three Rivers beginning Saturday, June 5, and running weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of September. The market is located at the old Huss School building on 1008 Eighth St.

“This is a community-building event that also helps support our local food economy,” the Huss Project’s Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma said.

The market features a variety of vendors that have locally-grown food products and produce, including the Huss Project, Corey Lake Orchards, Bair Lane Farm, Just Wild By Nature, Full Circle Farm, and Wendy’s Farm Fresh Vegetables. The market will also be partnering with World Fare to offer grocery items as well, such as meats from Jake’s Country Meats of Cassopolis and dairy products from Mooville of Nashville, Mich.

People will be able to stop by and order in-person on the same day as the market, as well as order online the Friday before at www.market.hussproject.com for curbside pickup at the market on Saturday.

The market will accept SNAP (food stamps), will participate in the WIC and Senior Project Fresh fresh food programs, and is participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program, where people who pay with SNAP benefits can earn money that can be used to buy more produce.

Vander Giessen-Reitsma said this year’s market will be more normal than last year’s market when it comes to how it is set up and operated. Last year’s market, he said, was done with COVID precautions in place, such as having staff help customers in a single line pick out the food they wanted, but those will be relaxed this year.

“It’ll be more relaxed as far as the way customers walk through the space; last year, we were only allowed to have a few people in at a time to maintain distancing, so we’re not doing those things this year,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said. “Hopefully it’ll feel more like what folks are used to with a farmer’s market while still making sure that we’re keeping each other safe and making sure we’re getting to the other side of this pandemic together.”

In addition to those changes, Vander Giessen-Reitsma said the market will have some children’s activities throughout the summer, including some play areas and more structured activities in July and August, such as an hour-long guided experience of the farm and woods.

“We’ll be doing some educational things around how food is grown, how a forest works, what we find there, those sorts of things,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said. “We’ll be working with children’s educators to facilitate those programs.”

The market will also be hosting a branch of the county’s Fresh Food Initiative on the third Saturday of June, July, August and September, which Vander Giessen-Reitsma said they’re excited to host.

“It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time, and it connects with a lot of the other food programming we’re doing at Huss, and making sure neighbors have the food they need and access it,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said.

Overall, Vander Giessen-Reitsma said he’s looking forward to helping host the Huss Project’s Farmer’s Market this year, and looks forward to seeing people patronize the market.

“It’ll be great to see customers who we’ve been working with for years now, because our farm was a vendor at the Three Rivers market for seven years,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said. “It’s fun to work with farmer friends and to try to get some of our neighbors connected to where their food is grown and trying to tell those stories. It’s great to get people connected to farms that are doing great work.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.