Huss Project Farm works to feed those in need

THREE RIVERS — Both produce and community are being fostered at the Huss Project Farm in Three Rivers.

Kirstin Vander Giessen-Reitsma, core community member, said the farm has grown significantly since its beginning seven years ago.

“We started the project in 2010 and at that point it was called the Triple Ripple Community Gardens,” she said. “The name has changed and the format has changed over the years.”

According to Kirstin, the garden transformed into an urban farm in 2015, but the goal to grow organic produce for local families stayed the same.

“We grow food for families in need in the community,” she said. “For us, it is about the fact that we live in a climate that we can grow [produce] in such an abundance. We want to make sure that everybody has access to the joy and creativity of having access to fresh vegetables.”

While farming takes a lot of time and dedication, Kirstin said it is worth the impact the produce has on the surrounding community.

“We have worked with kids here who are trying things for the first time,” she said. “There was one kid, a few years ago, who had never eaten a fresh cucumber before and so to witness those kinds of moments of discovery is a gift. That is the kind of thing that keeps us going.”

The farm extends itself by partnering with local agencies, such as the Domestic Assault Shelter, Community Kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church, Emergency Care Food Network Site, and the United Community Assistance Program.

