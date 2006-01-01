THREE RIVERS — Hundreds from around the area gathered at The Huss Project in Three Rivers Saturday for the 10th Annual Huss Future Festival.

The event, put on by The Huss Project and *culture is not optional (*cino), celebrated creativity and imagination in the Three Rivers community. The event included games, art, live music from local artists, food vendors, repurposed furniture from TreeHouse Designs and a rummage sale, as well as the Back to School Celebration where the Three Rivers Area Faith Community provided backpacks of school supplies to school-age children.

“This event is a collaboration between artists, farmers and organizations to showcase who they are, their creativity, their passions, and a way for us to show the values of *culture is not optional and The Huss Project by showcasing that community collaboration that is of value to us,” Huss Future Festival Event Chair Julie Keefer said.

The event also coincided with the 100th anniversary of the building The Huss Project is located in, which housed the Huss School and, later, Huss Academy until the city sold the building to a private entity in 2006. The building was bought by *cino in 2009.