Huss Future Festival to celebrate ‘local artists, food, and music’

THREE RIVERS — The next great Three Rivers celebration is here.

The Huss Project is coming together with the Three Rivers Area Faith Community to host the annual Huss Future Festival and Back to School Celebration. Neighbors of all ages are invited to come join in the fun, celebrating local artists, food, and music.

Future Fest will feature a rummage sale, community carnival, art galleries, games, and one-of-a-kind crafts. Along with food from local vendors, the festival will also include a farmer’s market and a pop-up coffee shop with fresh baked goods.

The Back to School Celebration will provide a free backpack full of school supplies to every school-aged child accompanied by a parent or guardian, and each child will also receive a slice of pizza donated by Frankie’s. Live music will play throughout the event.

