Howardsville wins Zion Christian Soccer Invitational

BYRON CENTER — The Howardsville Christian School varsity boys’ soccer team won the Zion Christian Invitational Saturday, Aug. 26.

Howardsville defeated McBain Northern Christian 2-1 in the semifinals.

Dylan Jergnes and Trinity Hostetler scored one goal each. Wesley Franzel and Colton Fair each racked up one assist.

Howardsville Christian beat Zion Christian 4-1 in the championship match.

Scoring for the Eagles were Fair, Franzel, Josh Parks and Kody Beachey. Fair also provided two assists.

Zach Grandlinard was in net both games behind the defensive wall of David Cripps, Lucas Withers and Logan Cornwell.

