How to make and keep great New Year’s resolutions

THREE RIVERS — Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions, and on Thursday, Jan. 5, Three Rivers Health dietitian Liz Palmer gave Three Rivers Rotarians tips for making and keeping great New Year’s resolutions.

Start by setting SMART — i.e. specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-limited — goals, she said.

For example, rather than saying “I’m going to eat better” or “I’m going to get in shape,” determine that “for the next four weeks, I will have only one snack each night on weeknights, which will help me lose weight” or “starting tomorrow, I will walk 30 minutes before breakfast or after dinner at least three times a week so I can start to lose weight and lower my risk for heart disease. By the end of February I will have walked at least 18 times.”

