How to identify, respond to and help prevent a stroke

THREE RIVERS — What are the signs of a stroke, what should you do if you have one, and how can it be prevented?

Kimberly Hartsell, speech therapist and brain injury specialist from Three Rivers Health, shared this and much more information with members of the Bethany women’s group during their meeting at First United Methodist Church on Monday, April 3.

There are two types of stroke, which is a lack of blood flow to the brain: ischemic, in which a clot or plaque buildup stops the flow of blood to the brain, and hemorrhagic, in which the weak, thin artery wall breaks open and floods the brain with blood.

The severity of a stroke depends on how long the blockage or breakage has existed, and on where in the brain it occurs.

“That’s why every stroke is completely different,” Hartsell said.

