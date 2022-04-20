Household Hazardous Waste collection, recycling to take place Saturday

CENTREVILLE — The spring season means spring cleanup, and an event taking place Saturday morning can help local residents with that effort when it comes to hazardous waste and other materials.

The St. Joseph County Fairgrounds will hold their first Household Hazardous Waste collection and recycling event Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. The program is offered by the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners and the county’s Solid Waste Committee.

Household Hazardous waste, including pool chemicals, pesticides, old gas, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, stains, pharmaceutical needles (sharps), smoke alarms, and more will be accepted for collection. The service, however, is open to St. Joseph County residents only. No explosives or waste oil will be accepted.

Up to 100 pounds of household hazardous waste can be collected free of charge, with a $1 per pound fee for everything over 100 pounds.

Paper recycling will also be available during the event, courtesy of CMS Green. They will be accepting cardboard, newspaper, magazines, junk mail and phone books. No plastics will be allowed.

A number of electronics materials will also be accepted during the event, and will be handled by Green Earth Electronics Recycling. St. Joseph County residents will be allowed to recycle two televisions or monitors at no cost, with additional TVs and monitors costing $10 each. There is no charge or limit on other electronics, which include personal computers, laptop computers, scanners, telephones, printers, DVD players, VCRs, game systems, cables, wires, and microwaves.

Tire recycling will be available as well, with Cobalt Holdings handling collection. Passenger and light truck tires will cost $2 each for collection, semi tires will cost $5 each, and tractor tires will cost $25 each. Tires must be free of mud and concrete, with tires on rims acceptable. Residents of St. Joseph County will be allowed to recycle up to 10 passenger tires at no cost.

Latex paint recycling will be offered by ePaint Recycling, with a fee of $3 per can.

No vendors will be available for appliance/scrap metal recycling.

Organizers ask that since the event is drive-thru based, to wear a mask while attending. Attendees are asked to use the M-86 entrance to the fairgrounds, and cars will not be allowed to line up before 8 a.m. Donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the service. People are asked to call (269) 467-5617 if they have any questions.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.