Household hazardous waste collection event to take place Saturday

By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County and the county’s Solid Waste Committee will be hosting a household hazardous waste collection event at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in Centreville on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Solid Waste Committee Secretary Pat Kulikowski said this is the second such collection event the Solid Waste Committee has done this year, and the event as a whole has been going on for the last 13 years. She said the fall collection doesn’t get as many items as the spring collection, but they’re still expecting a decent turnout on Saturday.

