House total loss in fire

CONSTANTINE — A fire destroyed a home in downtown Constantine Wednesday, but all of its occupants are safe.

Constantine fire chief Mike Haydon said it appeared the fire at 320 S. Washington St. started near a woodburner, but that this was not 100 percent confirmed. Firefighters were on scene from around 9:45 a.m. until after 3 p.m., and S. Washington Street was shut down for hours.

The house had to be torn down because “we couldn’t get inside to get to the hot spots,” Haydon said.

Occupants of the home were three adults and three children. Eley Funeral Home is collecting clothing for them.

The funeral home, which is on the other side of Third Street from the home, sustained damage to its siding.

See Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.