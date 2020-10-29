House total loss in Constantine fire

CONSTANTINE — A fire that occurred Wednesday night in Constantine resulted in the total loss of a home and its contents.

Firefighters from the Constantine Fire Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of Water Street at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Fire Chief Mike Haydon said the fire was detected when the homeowner smelled smoke and went to their back porch and found it on fire. The homeowner tried to put it out with a garden hose, Haydon said, but the fire was spreading quickly.

Haydon said the fire took three hours to put out completely due to the way the house was constructed, as there have been a couple of additions added over the years. One Constantine police officer was treated and released for smoke inhalation, with no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday.

The Fabius-Park Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, Constantine Police and White Pigeon Police assisted at the scene. St. Joseph County Victim Services and the Red Cross assisted the family in finding housing after the fire.

