House, pets lost in fire

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — Constantine Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday, April 1 at approximately 8:20 a.m. in the 64900 block of Business Route US-131.

The fire was reported by neighbors and people passing by. Everyone was able to get out of the house and there were no injuries. Firefighters were able to get a vehicle out of the garage before it was destroyed but were not able to save the family pets. The home and contents were a total loss but the family did have insurance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The St. Joseph County Victim’s Services Unit got the family in touch with the Red Cross to find temporary lodging. Fabius-Park Fire Department responded to assist at the scene.