At 10:37 p.m. Thursday, the Three Rivers Fire Department was called to a house fire on the 200 block of W. Armitage St. Three Rivers Fire Chief Carl Holcomb said no one was home at the time, and that the house had been vacant for a number of years. “When we arrived, we had heavy fire conditions on one corner of the structure on the back side,” Holcomb said. “There was fire through the interior ceiling at the time of the arrival.” Holcomb said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

