Hotdogs and hospitality

Kaelyn VanLeeuwen, Amaya Walker, Tiffany Schmidtendorff and Willow Grandstaff enjoy lunch on Friday, June 9 at Riverside Elementary School’s annual picnic. The event was free and open to the community. There were numerous games and various activity booths staffed by local clubs and businesses. The picnic was sponsored by Riverside Partners in Education (PIE), a parent-teacher group, as well as Monsanto and Constantine Township Library. Monsanto provided over 400 hotdog lunches. Riverside principal Darrin VandenBerg said, “It’s an awesome event. A lot of people come out for it, and it’s a great way to end the school year.”