Horizon Bank donates to Community Foundation

Horizon Bank presented a $2,500 donation to the Three Rivers Area Community Foundation on Oct. 25. The donation was presented by Jeff Gatton (center), Market President of Southern Michigan to Jim Stuck, President of the Three Rivers Community Foundation Board and Foundation Administrator, Melissa Bliss. “Horizon Bank is proud to support the work the foundation does to make the Three Rivers Community a better place to live,” stated Gatton. Bliss said of the donation, “This $2,500 donation will assist the Three Rivers Area Community Foundation in carrying out our mission to enhance the Three Rivers area. It’s because of our donors and supporters that we’re able to have a greater, collective impact.”