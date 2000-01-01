Horizon Bank donates $2,000

Pictured is Jeff Gatton, market president of Horizon Bank in Three Rivers (left), presenting a $2,000 check to David Casterline, executive director of Three Rivers Health Foundation. Casterline said, “Horizon Bank continues to support the Three Rivers Health Foundation, and we cannot thank Jeff Gatton and his team enough for helping us to advance Three Rivers Health in our community. We will put this investment in Three Rivers Health to very good use.” Gatton said, “Horizon Bank is privileged to be able to support worthy organizations such as the Three Rivers Health Foundation. Donating to the Three Rivers Health Foundation allows us to support the community with the assurance that the money will be used wisely to benefit the Three Rivers area.”