Horizon Bank continues to support the Three Rivers Health Foundation

THREE RIVERS — Key leaders from Horizon Bank in Three Rivers recently presented the Three Rivers Health Foundation with a check for $5,000. Horizon Bank continues to support Three Rivers Health through their recent generous donation – they have contributed more than $10,000 over the last three years to the Foundation.

“We cannot thank all the great people at Horizon Bank enough for their ongoing commitment in supporting the Three Rivers Health Foundation,” cited David Casterline, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Health Foundation. “Community support is vital to our success in a myriad of ways and Horizon Bank clearly sees the value in all we do here. We certainly do appreciate it.”