Hoppin students learn habits of happy kids

THREE RIVERS — Next year, Hoppin Elementary will be a “Leader in Me” school, with the goal of having students take ownership of their learning and themselves, to become leaders, to make a difference and to work together to achieve a common goal.

In that spirit, magician “Mr. Jim” Merrills came to the school Tuesday to talk about “The Seven Habits of Happy Kids,” from the Sean Covey book.

The habits are

•Be proactive

•Begin with the end in mind

•Put first things first

