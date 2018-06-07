Hoppin Elementary School lockdown update

THREE RIVERS — On June 7, 2018 at 10:41 a.m., officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched to a man with a gun in the area of North Main St. and Portage. The caller described the subject walking with a handgun in his hand but he was simply carrying it. At that time officers had only one caller and were not able to locate the subject.

At 12:12 p.m., St. Joseph County Central Dispatch received multiple calls of a subject matching the description from earlier. This time the subject was waving the firearm around and pointing it at cars and houses. Thanks to the assistance of residents in the area, officers were able to locate the subject and the firearm. Officers requested that during the search Hoppin Elementary School go into lockdown as the incident occurred a block away from the school. Officers were in constant contact with the school to ensure the safety of students.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Three Rivers resident, was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The Three Rivers Police Department was assisted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.