Hoppin Elementary locked down Thursday following report of a man with a gun

THREE RIVERS — Officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were dispatched on Thursday, June 7 at approximately 10:45 a.m. to a report of a suspicious man with a gun in the area of Portage Avenue and Prutzman Street in Three Rivers.

Hoppin Elementary School went into lockdown twice Thursday as a precautionary measure, with the first lockdown coming at approximately 10:45 a.m. At 11:10 a.m. Hoppin Principal David Soderquist received confirmation from the TRPD “that the situation was handled and activities returned to normal.”

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Hoppin Elementary was notified by police to return to lockdown status with no movement allowed within the building. At around 1:05 p.m., the TRPD notified Hoppin that movement within the building was allowed but entry into the building was not. Later the school was notified that the subject in question was apprehended and the weapon he was carrying was recovered. The lockdown was then lifted.

The subject is currently lodged in St. Joseph County Jail. No further information was available as of press time Thursday.

