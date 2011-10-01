Hoppin Elementary honors veterans with Veterans Day program

THREE RIVERS — Over 20 veterans attended Ruth Hoppin Elementary’s Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 9 in Three Rivers.

The annual Veterans Day Celebration and Remembrance featured a variety of patriotic activities including songs, poems, and thank you letters to those veterans in attendance. The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Hoppin Elementary Student Council members, followed by “The Star Spangled Banner,” which students performed in American Sign Language.

Following the National Anthem, Behavior Interventionist Kate Seely introduced the following veterans and the child/children they were representing: John Cross (Army/Grandfather of Claire Patrick), Ed Smallcombe (Army/Grandfather of Fiona, Caitlin & Ronan), Richard Jodoin (Marines/Father of Samantha Jodoin), Eugene VanDeraa (Navy/Grandfather of Claire & Helen Talbot), Robert VanDeraa (Army/Great Uncle of Claire & Helen Talbot), Rhonda Tutewiler (Army/Aunt of Hayden Huyck), Mick Barton (Navy/Great uncle of Connor and McKenzie Williams), William Wolgast (Navy/Grandfather of May and Ella Wolgast), Ken Stanard (Vietnam veteran/Grandfather of Ava Stiteler), Sarah Standard (Mother of Ava Stiteler), Dave Montcalm (Army/Grandfather of Miles & Maddy Montcalm), Donald Annis (Navy/Grandfather of Landen & Zoey Macioce), Gene Moreland (Army, Grandfather of Tristan Monroe), Richelle Lodholtz (Navy/Mother of Hannah Lodholtz & Aunt of Dylan Shirk), James Steinman (Grandfather of Anthony Canedo), Guy Moore (Navy/Grandfather of Natalie Moore), Corey Smith (Air Force/Father of Camryn Smith), William Bowley (Navy/Carson Bowley), Andrew Vanwinkle (Army/Father of Lexi Pisco), T.J. Baker (Marines/Father of Ashton Baker), Bill Dotoz (Army/Grandfather Natalie Moore), Chris Abel (Navy/Air Force/Father of Paxton Abel) Joseph Makowski (Navy) and Arthur Turner (Navy/Ciara White).

After veteran introductions, the entire student body sang “Red, White and Blue,” before kindergarteners recited a poem titled “Poppy, Poppy,” which was followed by “You’re a Grand Old Flag” performed by Hoppin first graders. Next Mrs. Seely read an excerpt from President Donald J. Trump’s Veterans Day Proclamation. Following the reading, third grade students read thank you letters they prepared for Friday’s assembly.

Second graders performed “U.S.A.” song, fifth graders read a poem titled “Flanders Field,” and fourth graders performed “God Bless America” in American Sign Language. Prior to closing remarks and acknowledgements by Mrs. Seely, Three Rivers High School trumpeter Ben Morgan performed “Taps.”

Second grade teacher Janice Dennis said the annual program began approximately six years ago when a teacher — who has since left Hoppin — established the event. Dennis said Hoppin’s staff was impressed with the turnout on Friday.

“We’re just honored and grateful for the turnout we had. We weren’t sure how many to expect but we were so impressed. And I’m so excited for the kids because they did such an amazing job,” Dennis said.

Students practiced their songs and poems, and created a variety of artwork for a month leading up to Friday’s assembly. Fourth grade students made 3D stars and paper soldiers, fifth graders made an “I am Proud to Be an American” display, second graders made handprint bald eagles, while kindergarteners and first graders made paper poppies and third graders wrote the aforementioned thank you letters.

Dennis said programs like the one Hoppin conducted on Friday are important because it teaches children the value of leadership and service.

“We’re trying to develop leaders here, and they need to see our leaders in action,” she said. “They need to realize how our country came to be and honoring our veterans — we talked about this all month long leading up to Veterans Day — teaching them what Veterans Day means and what veterans sacrificed for our country. And a lot of our kiddos have connections to family members (who served), so it just makes it really nice for them to connect with their role models.”

