Hoppin Elementary begins eight-week running club

THREE RIVERS — Third- through fifth-grade students from Hoppin Elementary School finished their first practice as members of the Hoppin Hustlers Running Club on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Seventeen girls stayed after school to participate in the club with head coach and third-grade teacher Bridget Griffioen, fifth-grade teacher Dan Helner, retired teacher and friend of Griffioen Julie Allen, fifth-grade teacher Christine Fadanelli, and third-grade teacher Katherine Blakely.

Fourth grader Allie Yost wanted to start a running club, and Griffioen said she collaborated with Yost to design an eight-week, once a week, program for students to practice physical exercise, teamwork, and leadership.

“Allie and I met and we talked about what things we should teach, things like what makes a girl a strong leader,” Griffioen said.

Each practice will begin with a “character lesson” to teach the students important life skills, such as respect, cooperation/teamwork, commitment, integrity and honesty. During their first practice, Griffioen taught the students a lesson on respect by using a tube of toothpaste.

Griffioen instructed third-grade student Brynn Glessner to squeeze out toothpaste onto a plate. Once the tube was empty, she asked Glessner to fill the tube back with the paste on the plate. After a good laugh and some confusion, Griffioen explained the paste represented hurtful words, which caused a mess and couldn’t be taken back.



