Hoppin’s ‘Fill the box’ event Saturday

THREE RIVERS — The Hoppin Elementary School PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) is hosting its “fill the box” event Saturday at the Three Rivers’ Biggby Coffee.

“We wanted to do a fill the box event in the community in hopes of getting as many shoes possible to donate to third world countries,” PTO President Delta Montcalm said.

Through an organization called Funds 2 Org, the gently used shoe donations will be sent out to third-world or developing countries for their residents to sell and provide for their families, while also providing the PTO with money in exchange.

The PTO has already collected 1,500 pairs of shoes, but “we need the community’s help to get even more,” Montcalm said.

