Hope springs eternal

THREE RIVERS – It’s human nature to always find fresh cause for optimism or so the proverb goes. On Thursday, volunteers from the Three Rivers Home Depot and local nonprofit Hope United provided that fresh cause with their collective efforts of revitalization and renewal.

Hope United Executive Director Jill Gunn said over the last week 370 volunteer hours went into prepping the interior walls of Amanda’s House, a women’s recovery home in Three Rivers, ahead of “Team Depot’s” arrival Thursday.

“Home Depot awarded us a grant that supplied us with all of the painting supplies, and Behr supplied us with all of the paint,” Gunn said. “Team Depot came in today with their 10 volunteers, and the plan is to do the finishing coat and completely finish the (interior) painting.”

Archie Graham, store manager of the Three Rivers Home Depot, said the genesis of the store’s partnership with Hope United was serendipitous in nature.

“Honestly it was happenstance in the store — Jill (Gunn) was in shopping for a door I believe — she was shopping for a door and told me about what (Hope United) was doing. They were looking for a little bit of a discount because they had somebody break-in (to Amanda’s House), so obviously I obliged, we like to help out whenever we can,” Graham said.

