Third through fifth grades at Riverside Elementary School in Constantine held a “Hoops for Heart” event on Friday, March 24 in the gym at Constantine High School, raising over $8,000. Physical education teacher Tammie Forfinski chaired the event. Top fundraisers were Travis Henke, first place with $500; Forfinski; Rylie Sproles, second place with $320, and Cameron Coburn, third place with $264. “We’ve held this event for over 15 years. The support is great. It’s a caring community,” Forfinski said.