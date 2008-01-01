Honoring Yorks for 10 years of service

THREE RIVERS — After 10 years of dedication to the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority (CTA), executive director Steve Yorks has announced his retirement and is passing the torch to his replacement.

Yorks has had a hand in the authority’s expansion, since he arrived as executive director on Aug. 1, 2008, taking over for former director SuEllen Headley who held the role for 18 months.

“Our business has more than doubled in growth,” he said. “When I came here in ’08, we were doing 44- 46,000 rides a year, and now we are almost at 100,000.”



