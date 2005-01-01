Honoring those who served

THREE RIVERS — After being inspired by the Wreaths Across America Museum while on a family trip to Maine two years ago, Kathy Bragg took it upon herself to honor veterans in Riverside Cemetery by becoming a coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

While this is Bragg’s second year with Wreaths Across America, she said the organization was founded in 1992.

“Morrill Worcester [founder of Wreaths Across America] owns his own wreath company [Worcester Wreath Co.] in Columbia Falls, Maine. They are real wreaths and they make them and sell them throughout the United States during the holiday season. [In 1992] he had a whole bunch of extra wreaths, and he didn’t want to throw them out, so he contacted his Sen. [Olympia Snowe] and got permission to take those wreaths down to Arlington National Cemetery. Every year they just kept doing more and more,” she said.

Bragg said after “powerful” photos of Arlington National Cemetery circulated the country in 2005, Wreaths Across America decided to expand by becoming a 501-c3 non-profit in 2007.

“Now they have over 1,200 [locations] throughout the U.S. where they place the wreaths and do the same ceremony, on the same day, at the same time every year,” she said.

In 2016, Bragg contacted Wreaths Across America and got permission from the city to place wreaths in the Riverside Cemetery.

“It has never been done in Three Rivers until I started in last year,” she said. “We placed 423 wreaths at the cemetery last year. We would have to get 544 to cover all the veterans in the cemetery.”

Last year, Bragg said at least 50 people attended the ceremony and helped distribute the wreaths, which were displayed at the cemetery for three months.

“The theme last year was ‘Say Their Name,’ so every time we placed a wreath, we would clear the snow off the [tombstone], say their name, and thank them for their service,” Bragg said.

According to Bragg, each wreath costs $15 and every wreath has 10 balsam bouquets, which symbolize 10 “special qualities” that each veteran embodied. That includes their faith, love, strength, honesty, humility, ambition, optimism, concern, pride, and their hopes and dreams.

In order to purchase 544 wreaths for the cemetery this year, Bragg said the local committee, consisting of Bragg, Dawn Rice, and Kendra Eldridge fundraises throughout the community.

“We have [donation] buckets placed all over town at local eateries,” she said. “We also accept private donations through our Facebook page ‘Wreaths Across America — Bragg Family.’”

The committee will be accepting donations until the first week of December before they purchase the wreaths for the ceremony on Dec. 16 at noon.

Bragg said she brought Wreaths Across America to Three Rivers because she “fell in love with” the cause.

“My dad, father-in-law, and son in law were all in the services, so this hits home,” she said. “It was just something really inspiring to me and it was something that I thought I could do to show appreciation for our veterans and to try to teach the children the cost of freedom.”

Kate Kulwicki can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 24.