Honoring a Civil War veteran

#1, a gravestone dedication service was held for Private Michael Campbell on Sunday, April 30 in White Pigeon. Campbell served with Company H of the 33rd New York Infantry from 1861-1863, and is listed in the White Pigeon Historical Record as Dr. Michael Campbell, where had an office located on the corner of First and Kalamazoo Streets. Sometime after 1915, Campbell moved to Kendallville, Ind. with his son Romine, where he died on Dec. 29, 1919. His funeral was held in White Pigeon, and he was buried next to his wife Huldah in the White Pigeon Township Cemetery.

#2, Campbell’s great-great granddaughter Jane Taylor speaks during the gravestone dedication service on Sunday, April 30 in White Pigeon. The service was organized by March to the Sea Camp #135, Department of Michigan, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, LaGrange de LaFayette Chapter of DAR and Tri-State Genealogical Society.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost