Honored for continuous Legion membership

On Friday, March 24 at the Three Rivers American Legion Post 170 William M. Carr was presented with his Certificate of Continuous Membership. Carr, a charter member of the post, is a World War II veteran and celebrated his 90th birthday March 17. He has been an American Legion member since 1947. During his years as member he was a volunteer and bartender at several different posts. Carr joined the Navy in WWII. After basic training he was sent to school to be a mine sweeper. He suffered a severe foot injury, was retrained and spent the rest of his time in Chicago discharging soldiers. Pictured from left are Post Commander Bill Newman, Carr and Larry Fitch.

