Home-field advantage has Mendon digging in for state playoff run in division eight
MENDON — A home-field
advantage is the Mendon football
team’s reward for attaining an
unbeaten regular season.
Bobby Kretschman’s No.
3-ranked Hornets (9-0) host St.
Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic
(7-2) in a pre-district game
Saturday at 1 p.m. in Division 8,
Region 3, District 1.
The other district game pits
unranked Decatur (6-3) against
No. 1-ranked and four-time
defending state champion
Muskegon Catholic Central
(7-1).
The winners hook up in the
district championship game Nov.
3 or Nov. 4.
With the highest playoff-point
average in its region, Mendon
would host its first three games if
the Hornets advance that far.
“We are playing at home and
that is an advantage to going 9-0
during the regular season. We
had a heck of a game with
Cassopolis to give us the
opportunity to get home playoff
games and we are hoping to take
advantage of that,” Kretschman
said.
It’s Mendon’s first unbeaten
regular season since 2013.
Mendon’s defense has been the
story all season for the Hornets
who have outscored foes 406-45.
The Hornets, who won the
inaugural Southwest 10
Conference title outright, gave
up about half of those points in a
34-24 win in Week 8 at Cassopolis
(8-1).
Cassopolis, ranked No. 7 in
the final Michigan Associated
Press state poll, has qualified for
the Division 7 playoffs.
Six of Mendon’s nine victories
have come by shutouts, including
a 45-0 win last week at Marcellus
to end the regular season.
Lake Michigan Catholic is
coming a 34-21 win last week
over New Buffalo. The Lakers’
two losses came back-to-back in
week four and five to Parchment
(30-0) and Muskegon Catholic
Central (55-13).
LMC was champion of the
BCS League’s Blue Division at
4-0.
“Lake Michigan Catholic runs
the spread and a jammer type
offense. They have a good
quarterback who can throw the
ball and is a tough kid.
Offensively we need to stay on
our blocks and control the
football,” Kretschman said.
“Defensively they load up the
box and bring a lot of different
pressures. Their quarterback and
running back are the two best
players that we have to contain.
We have to rally to the football.”
The Lakers, who are coached
by Toby Riley, are directed on
offense by senior Zach Rogers
(6-0, 195).
Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.