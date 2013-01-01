Home-field advantage has Mendon digging in for state playoff run in division eight

MENDON — A home-field

advantage is the Mendon football

team’s reward for attaining an

unbeaten regular season.

Bobby Kretschman’s No.

3-ranked Hornets (9-0) host St.

Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic

(7-2) in a pre-district game

Saturday at 1 p.m. in Division 8,

Region 3, District 1.

The other district game pits

unranked Decatur (6-3) against

No. 1-ranked and four-time

defending state champion

Muskegon Catholic Central

(7-1).

The winners hook up in the

district championship game Nov.

3 or Nov. 4.

With the highest playoff-point

average in its region, Mendon

would host its first three games if

the Hornets advance that far.

“We are playing at home and

that is an advantage to going 9-0

during the regular season. We

had a heck of a game with

Cassopolis to give us the

opportunity to get home playoff

games and we are hoping to take

advantage of that,” Kretschman

said.

It’s Mendon’s first unbeaten

regular season since 2013.

Mendon’s defense has been the

story all season for the Hornets

who have outscored foes 406-45.

The Hornets, who won the

inaugural Southwest 10

Conference title outright, gave

up about half of those points in a

34-24 win in Week 8 at Cassopolis

(8-1).

Cassopolis, ranked No. 7 in

the final Michigan Associated

Press state poll, has qualified for

the Division 7 playoffs.

Six of Mendon’s nine victories

have come by shutouts, including

a 45-0 win last week at Marcellus

to end the regular season.

Lake Michigan Catholic is

coming a 34-21 win last week

over New Buffalo. The Lakers’

two losses came back-to-back in

week four and five to Parchment

(30-0) and Muskegon Catholic

Central (55-13).

LMC was champion of the

BCS League’s Blue Division at

4-0.

“Lake Michigan Catholic runs

the spread and a jammer type

offense. They have a good

quarterback who can throw the

ball and is a tough kid.

Offensively we need to stay on

our blocks and control the

football,” Kretschman said.

“Defensively they load up the

box and bring a lot of different

pressures. Their quarterback and

running back are the two best

players that we have to contain.

We have to rally to the football.”

The Lakers, who are coached

by Toby Riley, are directed on

offense by senior Zach Rogers

(6-0, 195).

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.