Home Care Aides receive dementia training

THREE RIVERS — Home Care Aides of Care N Assist in Three Rivers received their third segment of dementia training with Cassidy Ardelean, program coordinator with the Alzheimer’s Association, on Monday, Sept. 24.

The three-part training began by covering tips for successful communication at all stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and on Monday, the training covered methods of responding when dementia causes unpredictable behaviors, such as aggression, anxiety or agitation, confusion, repetition, suspicion, wandering and getting lost, and trouble with sleep.

Ardelean explained a four-step process to responding to the unpredictable behaviors, which is to detect and connect, by joining the person in his or her reality, understanding and addressing the behavior, by first focusing on the physical needs and then the emotional needs, and then to reassess and respond.



