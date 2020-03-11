Hoffmaster wins First District county commission seat

THREE RIVERS — In one of the two contested races for the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, the First District seat went to Republican Jared Hoffmaster.

Hoffmaster, the current Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer at Century Bank and Trust in Three Rivers, won the seat with 59.7 percent of the vote. Democrat Andrew George finished second with 34.2 percent of the vote, and non-party-affiliated candidate Matthew Mosher garnered 5.6 percent of the vote. A total of 26 write-in votes were counted.

Come January, Hoffmaster will replace current First District Commissioner Allen Balog, who gave up the seat after nearly a decade to run for the Republican nomination for the 59th District in the Michigan House of Representatives, where he finished fourth. The seat, which covers Fabius Township, Flowerfield Township and the City of Three Rivers, is a two-year term.

Hoffmaster had relatively large vote margins in both Fabius and Flowerfield Townships, gaining 1,309 votes to George’s 508 and Mosher’s 107 in Fabius, and earning 616 votes to George’s 224 and Mosher’s 37 in Flowerfield Township. However, the closest margins in the race were in the City of Three Rivers, which Hoffmaster took by just 259 votes with 1,464 total, compared to George’s 1,205 and Mosher’s 174.

“I am extremely excited,” Hoffmaster said Tuesday night. “Me and my family got to celebrate seeing the returns come in, so it was a really cool experience.”

Hoffmaster praised both George and Mosher for running “clean” campaigns.

“I really think they both ran respectable campaigns, and it was really clean,” Hoffmaster said. “I thought everybody really took the high road, and it was a good effort by both of them as well.”

Hoffmaster thanked voters for their “vote of confidence” in him, and said he was “extremely grateful” for it.

“I fully intend to make sure that they’re proud of the efforts we do at the county level,” Hoffmaster said.

Looking forward, Hoffmaster said he is looking to “hit the ground running” as commissioner.

“Like I said in my campaign, I’m very fluent in reading financial statements and numbers, and I really want to help guide the county with the budget and getting us through this corona crisis, and really working on economic development in the county,” Hoffmaster said. “As a county, we need to come together and see our way out of this crisis we find ourselves in.”

On the other side, Mosher thanked those who voted for him for their support.

"Together, we gave St. Joseph County an option that is rarely seen on local ballots," Mosher said. "Change starts with us."

George could not be immediately reached for comment.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.