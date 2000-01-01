Hit and run reported in Constantine Twp.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — At approximately 8:09 a.m. Friday morning deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Youngs Prairie Road near Zerbe Road in Constantine Township for a reported hit and run.

The victim said a 2000s Ford F-150 approached her vehicle from behind on Youngs Prairie before striking her car. According to the victim, the driver proceeded to flee the area immediately following the collision.

Deputies are requesting assistance in identifying the vehicle and the driver of the pickup. The pickup is described as a red Ford F-150, 2000s body style with a white sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a white male with a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Hernandez at the Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045 Ext 334. Deputies were assisted on scene by Constantine Fire Department, Life Care ambulance and St. the St. Joseph County Dispatch Center.