Hit and run driver sought

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police troopers and Cass County deputies responded to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Huntly Road north of Yankee Street on Tuesday, Jan. 17 before 6:05 p.m.

An unknown motor vehicle struck a pedestrian walking on Huntly Road causing serious injuries to the pedestrian, but he is expected to survive. A passenger’s side mirror from the involved vehicle was recovered from the scene.

At this time the vehicle and person responsible have not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-683-4411.