Hit and run driver sought

STURGIS TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a hit and run that occurred between two vehicles at US-12 and Hazel Street on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3 p.m.

Investigating troopers had discovered that both vehicles had fled the scene of the accident. Witnesses led troopers to one of the suspect vehicles which led to a 25-year-old man being arrested and released at the scene for multiple violations. Troopers are still looking for the other vehicle.

The secondary vehicle is described as a tan four-door sedan, possibly a Mercury Cougar or Chevy Malibu, with severe front end damage. The vehicle was being driven by a young white female who may have blonde hair.

There were no reported injuries. Drug and alcohol use is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Post at 269-558-0500.