A history of St. Joseph Catholic Church

Catholicism in St. Joseph County can be traced back 1680, to Native American missions

Between 1840 and 1850, Father Quentin and Father Shorties held Catholic services occasionally in White Pigeon.

The original St. Joseph Catholic Church stood on the southeast corner of Kalamazoo Street and Fawn River Road. It was first organized under the Mission of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. in 1850, and was built in 1871 in an area referred to as “Dublin,” south of the present White Pigeon city limits.

The Mission of St. Joseph in White Pigeon was organized in 1848 by the Fathers of the Holy Cross to serve the needs of early settlers.

Fathers Quentins and Shorties served until 1856, when White Pigeon came under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Detroit.

Father Ryckaert from Coldwater was the first priest in charge. Divine services were held monthly. Later they were held every two weeks in people’s homes or at the Lutheran meetinghouse.

Fathers Shilling and Carty began the collection of money for the building fund, with 12 families in the congregation.

