The history of the American Carbolite Company in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — One of many local history items Constantine Township Library has in its Michigan Room is “The Prospectus of the American Carbolite Company,” which was written around the turn of the century to induce investors to buy stock in a Carbolite factory in Constantine. Carbolite was the brainchild of Herman L. Hartenstein. The factory has long-since closed, and the exact location of the factory is not known. One clue is a document stating that in 1911 Congress approved a request by Hartenstein to construct a dam so the factory could utilize the electrical power on the St. Joseph River, one mile up the stream from the highway bridge at the village of Mottville. A photo of the dam in the in the prospectus identifies the factory on the far right.

The Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Railway Company laid a switch more than half-a-mile in length from its main track to the factory. The railroad also provided lower freight rates to ship both the raw material and finished product.

Hartenstein described Carbolite in the prospectus.

“Carbolite is made by heating limestone in a blast furnace after impregnating it with pulverized coke, then super-heating it with electricity. The product is a compact, crystalline mass about twice the weight of anthracite coal,” he said. “One pound of Carbolite contains five feet of gas, which is equal to sixty feet of ordinary illuminating gas. It is impervious to almost everything except water, and can be shipped safely and kept indefinitely.”

When Carbolite is brought in contact with water, a gas is produced. When used in a suitable burner, Hartenstein said that it “gives a beautiful white flame of great steadiness and remarkable luminosity.”

The gas could be adapted for lighting wherever artificial light was desired, and was “suitable for every purpose — bicycle and automobile lamps, table lamps, lamps for railroad cars, steamboats and more.”

