Historic space artifacts on display in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Former vice president and member of the St. Joseph County Historical Society Vic Eichler brought a display of historic space artifacts from the final nine-day flight of NASA’s Apollo program, Apollo-Soyuz Test Project (ASTP), to the historical society on Friday, Dec. 1.

The flight was the first time two spacecrafts from different nations docked together. Three Americans and two Kazakhstans met in space for “joint engineering and scientific investigations.” ASTP developed a compatible docking system to successfully transfer crewmembers, which can be used in future space missions.

From NASA’s mission control, Eichler served as a visiting scientist, specifically embryologist, who was a part of a team that prepared an experiment to see how fish development was affected by the absence of gravity in space.

Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.