Highlights from Tuesday’s county commission meeting

CENTREVILLE — On Tuesday, Dec. 18 the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners met for its final meeting of the year, which also marked the final meeting for longtime Commissioner John Dobberteen and exiting Finance Director Ryan Post.

The board approved $17,000 towards expanding its Hazardous Waste Recycling program through Waste Management. In addition, the board also approved 911 Central Dispatch’s request to lease land from the St. Joseph County Conservation for construction of a radio tower.

Former Commissioner Rick Shafer expressed his appreciation for Dobberteen’s years of service during public comment section, according to Post. Post said Dobberteen was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board, in replacement of Edith Doenges.

Post also thanked county officials for giving him respect during his year-and-a-half of county employment.

The board’s next meeting was rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 2, as the first Tuesday of the year is New Years Day, Jan. 1. The meeting will be incoming Commissioner Ken Malone’s first since being elected in November.

Samantha May can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or sam@threeriversnews.com.