High-speed chase ends in two arrests

THREE RIVERS — A high-speed chase that went through Three Rivers on Friday led to the arrest of two people on multiple pending charges.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 131 in Park Township for a headlight violation. The vehicle then led deputies on a pursuit through Fabius Township and the city of Three Rivers, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks near the intersection of M-60 and Roberts Road before losing sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was then located crashed in a ditch on Shaffer Road near Drummond Road in Constantine Township. A K-9 was called to the scene and tracked through a wooded area back to a swamp.

A short time later, according to police, a resident in the area called and said that two subjects showed up at their house with two children, wet and asking for help. Deputies responded to the residence and identified the subjects as the occupants of the vehicle.

A 24-year-old male and 25-year-old female, both from Edwardsburg, were taken into custody and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail, pending charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstruction, child abuse, and several other driving violations.

The Three Rivers Police Department, Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Police Department, Michigan State Police and Child Protective Services assisted deputies.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (269) 467-9045, Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 342-7867.