High heels hit the concrete

About 50 participate in DASAS’ Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS —About 50 participants, both men and women, strapped on their red pumps and walked a Mile in Her Shoes to raise money in support of Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services (DASAS) during its seventh annual fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 11.
The international campaign started as a Men’s March on college campuses to spread awareness of sexual assault, but the campaign expanded and now educates attendees on sexual and domestic violence, and invites both men and women to participate.
 

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.

