Hidden treasures of the County Fair

CENTREVILLE — Gather up the kids because the St. Joseph County Grange Fair is right around the corner.

The annual fair is a weeklong event from Sunday, Sept. 17 to Saturday, Sept. 23. This year the fair will include 26 rides, 17 carnival games, and over 60 food vendors.

During the media luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, members of the SJC Grange Fair Association, including manager Bill Johnson, gathered to explain the highlights of the upcoming fair, including a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, the Legacy Fund, the River Country Has Talent finals, and a community food drive.

Johnson said the Michigan Vietnam Veteran Traveling Memorial will arrive in Three Rivers next week to meet “the patriot guard and many other motorcycle groups that are military oriented, or special service oriented” in order to escort the memorial to the fair.

“I don’t know if you know anything about the patriot guard but if there is a veteran’s funeral, or anything of that nature, the patriot guard goes with the casket to the cemetery or whichever. It’s protection of that veteran, it is really a sorrowing thing,” Johnson said.

He said Charlotte Street in Centreville would be blocked off from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Bikes will line up and the patriot guard will escort the memorial into the fair for display.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

