Helping the hospital

On Thursday, August 24, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial of Marcellus donated $5,000 to the Three Rivers Health Foundation. David Casterline, executive director of the Three Rivers Health Foundation, said the donation will help to advance the overall operations of Three Rivers Health and its 535 employees. He said, “Modern Woodmen Financial and its team expressed their sincere desire to support us and this certainly helps Three Rivers Health to further enhance our health care offerings to the community.”