Helping hospice and homecare

Heather Wilcox, great-niece of Jean Williams of Three Rivers, presents a check for $20,000 from Williams’ trust to the Three Rivers Health Foundation on Monday, Jan. 9. The gift will help advance hospice and homecare services at Three Rivers Health. Williams was under hospice care for at least two years; during that time she really liked the company and the nurses, and wanted to give back. “If she could get an ear she’d talk to it, and they were very generous with their time,” Wilcox said. Pictured at left is Three Rivers Health CEO Bill Russell, and at right is TRH Foundation executive director Dave Casterline. “We are extremely appreciative for this very kind and generous gift as it helps to advance Three Rivers Health and assists many people during a critical time of their lives,” Casterline said.

