Heller to lead discussion on civil rights as part of Viking Speaker Series

CENTREVILLE — In honor of Black History month, Dr. Darryl Heller will lead a discussion about civil rights in our current social and political environment on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Nora Hagen Theatre on the campus of Glen Oaks Community College. The event is free and open to the community and is part of the newly reinstated Viking Speaker Series.

Dr. Heller is the director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center (CRHC) at Indiana University South Bend. The CRHC is committed to the advancement of civil rights and social justice research, education and outreach, especially in the Michiana region.

“The College Council at Glen Oaks reinstated the Viking Speaker Series last year after the program had been discontinued for a number of years,” said Tammy Russell, director of institutional research/effectiveness and president of the GOCC college council. “We are honored that Dr. Heller has agreed to present on this topic for the college. We hope to continue to offer a broad range of topics and bring in diverse speakers throughout the series.”

The Viking Speaker Series is sponsored by Sturgis Media Group and the Glen Oaks Community College Foundation. Parking is free. 62249 Shimmel Rd., Centreville, MI 49032 (269) 467.9945 or toll-free (888) 994.7818