Helen Veronica Rentz, 95, of Bridgman, Mich., passed away at West Woods of Bridgman on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel — 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Mich.

Helen was born on Jan. 15, 1923 in New York City, N.Y. to the late Peter and Nellie (Gainey) Reilly. On Dec. 27, 1945 in New York City she married William August Rentz; he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2011.Together they made their homes in New York City, Battle Creek, Mich., Three Rivers, Mich. and most recently Helen resided in Bridgman, Mich. While in New York she worked for Western Union and the Bank of Manhattan.

Helen is survived by her two children, Dorothy Rentz of Bridgman, Mich. and Paul Rentz of Atlanta, Ga. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers-John and Pete.