Heavy fog, missed stop sign cause fatal crash in Mendon

MENDON — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred at the intersection of Nottawa Road and Prairie Corners Road in Mendon Monday, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Mendon resident Thomas Eugene Bell.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 a 2002 Dodge Intrepid was traveling eastbound on Prairie Corners Road and due to heavy fog missed a stop sign at Nottawa Road. The vehicle was then struck by a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling southbound on Nottawa Road.

The driver of the Dodge Intrepid, Thomas Eugene Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Betty Ann Bell, 67, of Mendon, was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo by LifeCare ambulance. The driver of the Dodge Journey, a 36-year-old male of Portage, Mich., sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene, then released. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Mendon Township Fire Department, Centreville Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police 5th District Accident Reconstructionist.