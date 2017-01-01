Heartland names 2017 king, queen

THREE RIVERS — Heartland Health Care Center residents, staff and visitors have selected their 2017 king and queen; they were honored during a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 14.

King Napoleon Hubbard was described as “always friendly,” “always cheerful,” “outgoing,” “positive attitude” and “likes a hot dollar.”

Originally from Arkansas and then from Benton Harbor, he enjoys chewing gum, playing bingo, kickball volleyball and watching baseball on TV.

He said it feels “real good” to be king. “I’m the king of this castle, the king of Heartland,” he said, adding that he was around a bunch of good people.

Queen Marianne Ponton was described as “quiet,” “kicks the ball good at kickball,” “sweetest lady around,” “nice smile” and “always happy.”

Originally from Germany, Ponton is married to James and has three children.

