Heartland crowns king, queen

Heartland Healthcare Center in Three Rivers crowned its 2019 King and Queen on Valentines Day, Thursday, Feb. 14.

Family members of the residents, staff members, and any guests or visitors were eligible to vote for the year’s royalty. Activity Director Nancy Yerrick said the healthcare facility has hosted the ceremony for about 18 years.

“It is something the residents always look forward too,” she said.

All voters were required to provide a reason of why they casted their vote for a particular resident.

Bonita Calvert was crowned the queen. When reading the votes, Yerrick said, “she’s very funny. Her laugh makes me laugh. She always has a smile. She has spunk, and she is sassy.”

“I think it is wonderful and I will try to do my best as queen,” Calvert said.

Steven Weber was crowned the king. Yerrick said, “he’s very friendly, very sweet, just a nice guy overall, and has a cute smile.”

“It’s nice to be a king. I have never been one,” Weber said.

The king and queen received chocolates, flowers, a stuffed animal, and a tiara/crown. The duo will also be rewarded with a lunch of their choice, paid for by the facility.

